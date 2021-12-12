Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.09. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

