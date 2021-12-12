Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of Express stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Express has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Express by 2,372.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Express by 368.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Express by 254.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 489,702 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the third quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Express in the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

