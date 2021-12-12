David Jeffrey Richardson Sells 8,055 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -250.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

