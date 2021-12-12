Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $2,337,000.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 187.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 510,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 333,219 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 119.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 239,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

