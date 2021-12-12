Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.59.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $356.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.