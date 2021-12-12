UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.55.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $4,518,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.