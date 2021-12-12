State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 15,318 Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Manitex International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 100.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

