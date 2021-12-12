Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $180.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

