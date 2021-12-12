Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.11. 4,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $681,000.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

