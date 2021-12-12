Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.76

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.76 and last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 45347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

