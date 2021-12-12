HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

