HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.