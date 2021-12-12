Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.