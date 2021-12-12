Cohen & Steers’ (CNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

