Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NUVB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 90.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 134,797 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.