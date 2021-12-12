Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of fuboTV worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,307,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 8,488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

