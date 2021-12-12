Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,374 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,696 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 235,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after buying an additional 107,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVNS stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

