DA Davidson Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.92.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,952.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

