DA Davidson Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.92.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,952.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
