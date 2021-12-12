Oppenheimer Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $44.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

