Comparing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Algoma Steel Group and TimkenSteel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TimkenSteel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.36%. TimkenSteel has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than TimkenSteel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of TimkenSteel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TimkenSteel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and TimkenSteel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A TimkenSteel 8.75% 23.68% 12.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and TimkenSteel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A TimkenSteel $830.70 million 0.82 -$61.90 million $1.84 8.02

Algoma Steel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TimkenSteel.

Summary

TimkenSteel beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels. Its services include thermal treatment, value added components, technical support and testing, supply chain, and TimkenSteel portal. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

