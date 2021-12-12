Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc Sells 4,160,745 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

