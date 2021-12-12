POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.08

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 1739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

PNT has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

