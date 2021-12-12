Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.94

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 31232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.91.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.