HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report sales of $357.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $358.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.44.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $723.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $781.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of -435.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

