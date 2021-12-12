Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report $194.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.20 million. Penumbra posted sales of $166.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $737.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $244.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.18 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

