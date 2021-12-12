Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,163 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $23.52 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.