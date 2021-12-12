Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $689.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

