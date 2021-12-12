Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECF opened at $12.07 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.79%. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

