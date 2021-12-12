16,411 Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 106.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 610,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $248,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $944,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,499 shares of company stock worth $9,134,712. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OM opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.