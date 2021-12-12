Invesco Ltd. Buys 434 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

