Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.