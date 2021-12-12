Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,336 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

KAI stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

