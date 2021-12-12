Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 21,251 Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period.

BATS:OILK opened at $45.04 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

