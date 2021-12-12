Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Red Violet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,487,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,773,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,568 shares of company stock worth $2,253,101 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDVT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,950.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

