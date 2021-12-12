19,671 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $56.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.