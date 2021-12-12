Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82.

