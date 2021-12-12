Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.