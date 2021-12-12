Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $108,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLP. TheStreet cut shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $23.09 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.