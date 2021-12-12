PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

