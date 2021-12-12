Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,152 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV opened at $56.23 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.