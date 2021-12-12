Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,554 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.51% of Luxfer worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

