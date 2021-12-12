Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,426 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HGV opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.