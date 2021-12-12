ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.73% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $108.35.

