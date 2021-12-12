Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Eagle Bancorp Montana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

