PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,149 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.02 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $470.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.