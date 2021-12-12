NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.75.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.