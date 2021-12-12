Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $241.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.09. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

