TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TIMB. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 17.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.