Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.54 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

