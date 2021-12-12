Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,345 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

NYSEARCA PBS opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

