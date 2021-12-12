Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 12.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

PTVE opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.63.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

